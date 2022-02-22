Slim Chickens Celebrates Bentonville Opening, Pilots New Restaurant Prototype

Slim Chickens Grows Better Chicken Concept With 21st Arkansas Opening

Bentonville, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slim Chickens , a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continues expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Arkansas with its newest opening on February 21st at 1000 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. This is the twenty-first opening in the state for the brand.

The latest addition to the brand milestones comes on the heels of explosive growth. The brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 750 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down. The brand opened a record 23 stores in 2019, 19 in 2020 (during the height of the pandemic) and over 35 last year.

The new prototype features a canopy covered expanded drive-thru, two pay windows for guests, and a new door giving access to the parking area for curbside pickup. To make to-go orders even more efficient, the new design also features a pay window for walk up orders. Walking inside, guests will enjoy a new, vibrant interior design with new wall graphics and a new seating layout to increase flow for guests.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Bentonville market,” said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gordon. “This new prototype is a way to make guests have a more efficient and comfortable experience while still experiencing the same customer service they’ve come to expect.”

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.

About Slim Chickens



Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 26 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com .

