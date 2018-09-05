Slim Chickens Adds Non-Traditional Growth to Global Strategy

75+ unit “better chicken” brand opens locations in football stadiums at the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State, as well as Orland Square Mall near Chicago and soon in the Kuwait International Airport.

Fayetteville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, has enjoyed organic growth since taking the brand from co-founder Tom Gordon’s garage to its first location two miles from the University of Arkansas in 2003. Now, as Slim Chickens has grown to more than 75 locations in 14 states and spread its wings to the United Kingdom and Kuwait, the brand has expanded its growth strategy to non-traditional locations. This fall, Slim Chickens will come full circle and open a location in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at the University of Arkansas and Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University, as well as Orland Square Mall near Chicago and opening soon in the Kuwait International Airport

“Growth in non-traditional locations will play a big role in our growth strategy this year and beyond,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Operating Officer for Slim Chickens. “It’s such a good opportunity for us to be able to connect our brand emotionally to another experience that is highly emotional, like a football game. Our hope is that fans of these teams will now associate our brand with these incredible teams and raise our brand awareness in these key markets.”

The stadiums also get the benefit of being able to provide a high-quality offering in a setting that is not typically known for upscale food and drink.

“Slim Chickens is a brand that is embraced and loved by many in the local communities we serve already, and our food lends itself well to events and venues where guests like to go, so that connection is already there,” said Tom Gordon, co-founder and CEO of Slim Chickens. “The decision to expand our footprint and enter stadiums and malls was an easy one for these communities.”

The stadium locations’ menus will include Slim Chickens’ famous 100 percent all natural fresh chicken tenders, fries, fresh brewed iced tea, lemonade and oven-baked cookies.

“As we head into the 2018 football season, we are pleased that this local favorite is now available for all to enjoy at the Home of the Razorbacks,” said University of Arkansas Deputy Athletics Director Clayton Hamilton. “Slim Chickens was founded right here in Fayetteville and has locations throughout the state. Our fans are certainly familiar with its quality offerings. We appreciate them joining us to further enhance the game day experience at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.”

“Oklahoma State Athletics is excited to have Slim Chickens coming to Boone Pickens Stadium,” said Oklahoma State University Deputy Athletics Director Chad Weiberg. “We appreciate their partnership as we continue to enhance the game day experience for Cowboy Football fans.”

Slim Chickens has one traditional location in Kuwait and plans to open in the Kuwait International Airport in the fall.

Greg Smart, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Slim Chickens. “For us, being able to put our brand in high traffic areas, like the airport, gives us not only an opportunity to capture sales, but also gain exposure for the brand.”

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces made from scratch. With over 75 locations opened and a fanatical following in 14 states and international locations in Kuwait and London and over 250 locations under development agreements, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the “better chicken” segment with a goal to grow to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

