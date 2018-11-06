A Slice of New York Pizza History:

Here’s part 1 of a three part series I worked on with Ed Levine and Adam Kuban, two of my absolute heroes. Both these guys showed me how to approach pizza as a complete subject rather than just a food. This part covers some NYC pizza history. We’re still working on structuring exactly how we got from Neapolitan immigrants making pizza in bakeries to the classic NY slice but this is a good start.