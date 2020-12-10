Slice Factory Hosts Grand Opening Event in Burbank

Grand Opening Celebration to Include Free Slices for First 100 Guests and Donation to Local Nonprofit

Burbank, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) No matter how you slice it, Burbank’s restaurant scene just got a jumbo addition.

Slice Factory , admired for serving its jumbo slices in the suburbs from Elmwood Park to Evergreen Park, and in city neighborhoods from Pilsen to Archer Heights, just announced that the grand opening of the Burbank location will be December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. CT. The new restaurant is located at 7141 W 79th St. , less than a block east of Harlem Ave.

To celebrate the brand’s arrival to Burbank, Slice Factory will host a grand opening event for new and longtime fans. The first 100 customers in line will receive a free jumbo slice of pizza of their choice. To ensure COVID-19 protocols are taken into account, this offer will only be valid though the Slice-Thru, the restaurant’s innovative drive through.

Additionally, Slice Factory will donate $1 per every jumbo slice sold after the first 100 to The BCA Hub Youth & Resource Center.

The BCA Hub is a local nonprofit organization that works to create a peaceful community that benefits all diverse, cultural, and economic groups. The group’s main mission is to assist the youth of Burbank in their efforts to become well rounded adults. By providing programs that come at little to no cost, families are given a place for their children to be inspired and develop their talents, without financial burden.

Slice Factory has a strong commitment to community involvement. Its “Pizza with Purpose” program fosters local fundraisers, philanthropic events and more. Slice Factory offers catering and fundraising options for all types of local organizations – the brand loves to partner with its neighborhood. Through thick and thin, Slice Factory is a trusted business and community ally. For more information on forming a neighborhood partnership with Slice Factory, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com/donation-form/.

“When it comes to creating a winning pizza concept in Chicago, you have to stand out, and we do,” Said Dom DiDiana, owner of Slice Factory. “Beyond our incredible menu and customer service, we’re authentic in every way. After moving from Italy to Chicago in the ‘90s, my family aspired to leave a lasting impression on the local restaurant scene, and Slice Factory truly aims to be a game changer.”

Slice Factory has built its reputation on a fast, convenient, one-of-a-kind experience. Not only does the brand continuously corner the market on jumbo slice pizza, but other unique creations it serves include a variation of specialty fries, as well as wings, steakburgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes and salads. For meals with family and friends, Slice Factory offers a giant 28-inch pizza to be enjoyed with 10 to 12 people. At the new Burbank location, breakfast will also be served from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., with items such as coffee, breakfast sandwiches and a breakfast-style pizza.

Burbank will be the pizzeria’s ninth location, yet Slice Factory is strategically looking to expand across Northeast Illinois and beyond through both corporate and franchise expansion. Early 2021 plans include Slice Factory opening locations in Bellwood, Lockport, and Bolingbrook.

New and devoted fans can download the Slice Factory app for convenient, speedy ordering and to participate in the Slice Life Rewards loyalty program. Menu items are available for pick-up and super speedy delivery through the website, by phone and Facebook messenger. Dine-in is currently unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions, but outdoor seating at the Burbank location will be available all day for guests to enjoy their meals outside.

For more information on Slice Factory in Burbank and its menu, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com/locations/burbank/ or contact the store directly by phone at (708) 982-5656.

To learn more about The BCA Hub Youth & Resource Center, visit https://www.thebcahub.org .

About Slice Factory

Slice Factory was founded to celebrate family and food – one slice at a time. The brand offers its authentic Chicago-style jumbo pizza slices to customers throughout Chicagoland with nine locations, revolutionizing the way customers think about pizza served by the slice. Food and family will always be at the heart of the brand, where more and more guests are choosing the Slice Factory. At Slice Factory, we promise to respect your time and treat you like family, because we believe that good food shouldn’t be an inconvenience. At home, at work, or on the go, we are jumbo slice for your busy life.

To learn more about Slice Factory, visit https://www.theslicefactory.com .

