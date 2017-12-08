Slice of culinary history: pizza destination Tommaso’s gets legacy status:
MORE pizza protection news today! The city of San Francisco just awared special status to Tommaso’s, a pizza joint / Italian restaurant that has been around since 1935! This makes them eligible for grants and gives benefits to landlords who house businesses like Tommaso’s. It’s very very cool.
