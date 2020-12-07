Sleigh The Holiday Season With The Family-Favorite Triple Treat Box From Pizza Hut

Available for a Limited Time, the Three-Course Meal is Perfectly Wrapped in One Festive Box, Making it the Easiest (and Most Delicious) Meal Everyone Will Love

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the holiday season in full swing, Pizza Hut is crossing cooking off the to-do list by delivering the ultimate gift: the Triple Treat Box. With three courses in one festive wrapped box, this is by far the easiest holiday decision you will make all season.

Arriving just in time for the holidays, each Triple Treat Box features a three-in-one meal, packed with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and 10 – that’s right, TEN – Cinnabon® Mini Rolls.1 Pizzas are available on Hand-Tossed and Thin ‘N Crispy®, or get Original Pan® crust for a little extra. This festive, three-layer holiday package will arrive hot at your doorstep in time to satisfy all cravings at the dinner table. You’ll have visions of cheese, parmesan dusted breadsticks, and frosted cinnamon swirls dancing in your head.

“The Triple Treat Box is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday with 2 pizzas, 5 breadsticks, and 10 delicious Cinnabon mini rolls,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “We know the holiday season can get busy, so let Pizza Hut take care of dinner so you can focus on spending time with the people you love.”

The Triple Treat Box is now available for a limited time at traditional Pizza Hut locations nationwide, starting at $20.99.2 As always, fans can opt for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup.3 Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served more than 24 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new and re-engaged customers to their Hut Rewards loyalty program. Stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut by following along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

1 Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC ©2020 Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC

2 Prices higher in some locations. Exclusions apply. Additional charge for Original Pan crust, extra cheese and additional toppings. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, prices and participation may vary.

3 Our team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside and other instructions, but availability may vary, and is not guaranteed.?Delivery areas, charges and minimums vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

