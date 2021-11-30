Sleigh Gatherings this Season with The Toasted Yolk Cafe’s Holiday Hash

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery is now offering fan-favorite, take-and-bake cheesy hash browns

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) ‘Tis the season to make a dash to The Toasted Yolk Cafe and take home an order of Holiday Hash!

The popular full-service neighborhood eatery is bringing back its fan-favorite, take-and-bake cheesy hash brown dish for just $20, available now through Dec. 24. The perfect addition to any gathering this season, The Toasted Yolk’s Holiday Hash is mixed with cream of chicken soup, onions, salt and pepper and baked to golden brown on top. The delicious dish comes uncooked with cooking directions and serves nine to 11 people.

“We are excited to get into the holiday spirit and bring back our popular Holiday Hash,” said Toasted Yolk CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “This season is all about spending quality time with friends and family, and our Holiday Hash makes it easier to enjoy dinner with loved ones, office potlucks, Friendsgiving and more. With our simple cooking instructions, there’s no doubt you’ll impress your guests with a delicious gourmet side that will have everyone coming back for seconds!”

To order The Toasted Yolk’s Holiday Hash, guests must call ahead, preferably 24 hours in advance. Along with the highly anticipated return of its Holiday Hash, The Toasted Yolk is also celebrating the spirit of giving this season. When guests purchase $50 in gift cards, they’ll receive a free $10 bonus card!

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, world-renowned shrimp and grits, a line-up of eggs benedict creations known famously on their menu as Arnolds, club sandwiches, soups, salads and more, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

