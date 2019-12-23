Sleigh The Food At Your Next Holiday Party With Nachos Party Pack: Taco Bell’s Largest & Most Shareable Order Of Nachos Yet

The all-new Nachos Party Pack is available nationwide to satisfy the whole group’s cravings

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Taco Bell® is dialing up the festivities this winter and adding flavor to fans’ holiday and sports watching parties with the nationwide rollout of their largest nachos offering to date, the Nachos Party Pack. Available in-store and for delivery via Grubhub® for a limited time starting December 26, these nachos bring the convenience, comfort and craving to fans’ doors so that there’s plenty for all, no matter the tailgate or the last-minute family visit. Even better, through the end of the year, fans can get their cravings delivered for free on their first Taco Bell Grubhub order of $12 or more (before tax, tip and fees).*

These nachos are the perfect solution when it comes to ordering for the whole crew and will be available starting at $9.99 for a limited time at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations (contact local restaurant for pricing and participation, which vary. Tax extra). The Nachos Party Pack features a combination of the best of Taco Bell – its signature chips topped with refried beans, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, reduced fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and jalapeños. Fans don’t need to brave the elements this chilly season either and can stay in, stay warm and chow down by ordering the Nachos Party Pack for delivery via Grubhub.

“We are so excited to give our fans a new way to enjoy our fan-favorite nachos and another reason to think of Taco Bell when looking to satisfy group cravings,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. “Our Party Packs are a big crowd-pleaser for fans, and the addition of the Nachos Party Pack to the line-up brings something new to the table that is sure to be a showstopper at any occasion.”

The Nachos Party Pack represents Taco Bell’s latest and cheesiest innovation in the Party Pack family, the ultimate menu items for any occasion. While the original Party Pack was first introduced to fans as a 12-pack of customizable tacos in 2010, Taco Bell continues to provide more ways to bring everyone together and celebrate with the flavors they love.

If fans are hungry for more, Taco Bell, delivered by Grubhub, has everything they need to enjoy their favorites at home, including five other customizable Taco Bell Party Pack options (Taco, Supreme Taco, Variety, Supreme Variety and Taco & Burrito). These crowd-pleasing packs can include different combinations of Crunchy Tacos, Soft Tacos, Crunchy and/or Soft Tacos Supreme, Doritos® Locos Tacos, Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and even Bean Burritos. Be sure to visit TacoBell.com for Party Packs items and pricing, which vary (tax extra).

*At participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability. For more details on the free delivery offering, click here.

