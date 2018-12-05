Sleeping on a $40K Bed? The Villa at Estate Yountville is Napa’s Most Extravagant Splurge

Images by Will Pryce

If the walls in The Villa at The Estate Yountville could talk, they’d probably be bragging. A lot. Do you have soaring 20-foot ceilings flanked by prodigious windows overlooking a private pool? What about not one, but two $40,000 Hästens beds? While the surrounding Estate, which includes the recently renovated Hotel Villagio and sister property Vintage House, goes pound for pound when it comes to style and charm, nothing quite compares to this private five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot respite in the middle of thriving Yountville.

Utilizing all Restoration Hardware furniture, the design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates successfully paired touches of glam throughout – like the neon that says ‘Take me home turn me on’ – with natural woods, exposed brick, and old-world furnishings.

You might have to draw straws for the master suite, or the second largest bedroom. Both have the aforementioned Swedish Hästens beds – all hand-stitched and perfectly plush. Though all five bedrooms do have luxurious king-sized beds.

Just outside the master is the grander “salon” space with custom pool table, sitting area, stone fireplace, and spectacular kitchen. Made with culinary greatness in mind, the kitchen features an Officine Gullo refrigerator and a French La Cornue oven, as well as plenty of counter space. If cooking on vacation isn’t your idea of, well, vacation, Villa guests can request that an Estate chef design a custom menu featuring fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Or, of course, French Laundry is just steps away – as are half a dozen other acclaimed restaurants lining Yountville’s epicurean Washington Street.

Outside, away from the European appliances and 20-foot-ceilings, there’s a private pool and hot tub for Villa residents only. And if so inclined, guests can wander beyond the walls of the Villa. Within the larger Estate Yountville they’ll find 22 acres of hotel properties (including the Hotel Villagio and Vintage House), a 2-acre vineyard with seating and fire pits, and the Marketplace, a retail lifestyle shopping and dining complex housed in the former 147-year-old Groezinger Winery.

Estate Yountville also curates a variety of wining and dining experiences for its guests throughout Yountville and greater Napa.

At $10k a night, it’s the perfect way for you and your friends to spend those holiday bonuses in a most glamorous way. Now all you need to decide is exactly who to invite – and who gets that master suite.

The post Sleeping on a $40K Bed? The Villa at Estate Yountville is Napa’s Most Extravagant Splurge appeared first on BlackBook.