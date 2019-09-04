Slater’s Partners with Walmart to Launch Its Famous 50/50 Burger Patties Nationwide

The Signature 50% Bacon and 50% Beef Patties Are Available Now At All 2,500+ Walmart Locations

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for creating the 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, has finalized an exclusive partnership with Walmart to bring its iconic 50/50 burgers to all 2,500+ locations across the United States. The burger patties, which will be sold in individual packages, are now available in-stores in the freezer section and will soon be sold via the Walmart website.

“The Slater’s 50/50 patty started a major craze when the restaurant first debuted in 2009, and we’re proud to finally bring this beloved bacon-infused burger patty to homes across the United States,” said Michael Nakhleh, CEO of Elite Restaurant Group, which owns Slater’s 50/50. “Making this product available nationwide has been a focus of the brand since day one, and we finally found the perfect partners in Walmart who recognize this product’s limitless potential. We plan to expand Slater’s product offerings to include even more fan-favorite menu items in the near future.”

Built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer, Slater’s 50/50 is known for creating over-the-top, unpredictable, and uniquely ‘slaterized’ menu offerings that combine everyday ingredients in a never-before-seen way. The menu stars a variety of award-winning burgers like the Original 50/50, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy, and Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger, plus loaded flatbreads, appetizers, desserts, and tons of craft beers on tap.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has 7 restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant

Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California, Denver, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

