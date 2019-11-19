Slater’s 50/50 Vegas Announces Fundraiser for Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation

The Popular Burger Concept Will Donate A Percentage Of Sales From Seasonal Prix Fixe Menu, Available Through Nov 30th

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the popular full-service restaurant concept known for creating the 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, has announced a fundraising partnership with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation available now through Saturday, November 30. The Las Vegas location ( 467 E Silverado Ranch Blvd #100 ) will offer a

3-course prix fixe meal with beer pairings for $45, with 15% of the sales proceeds to be donated back to the organization.

For the first course, guests can choose between Crispy Brussels Sprouts or Bacon Mac & Cheese Balls paired with the seasonal Punkin Ale by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Course two pairs Amber Ale by Alaskan Brewing Co. with the limited-time, fan-favorite Thanksgiving Burger, which features a ? lb. turkey patty piled high with brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and garlic and sage aioli on a honey wheat bun. Options for course three, which will be paired with Squealing Waffle Topper by Mother Earth Brewing Company, are Slater’s signature Bacon Lava Cake or a slice of traditional Pumpkin Pie.

“The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is an organization that holds a place near and dear to our hearts, and what better time to support all the good that they do in the community than during the Thanksgiving season,“ said Cindy Sun, General Manager of Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas. “We crafted a menu featuring all the flavors of the season to entice our fans to come in and dine with us for a wonderful cause over the next few weeks.”

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation provides support in the community by offering assistance to burn victims and their families, assisting Las Vegas residents after catastrophic events, supporting local children during the holidays, and providing year-round education and awareness of fire and life safety. Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas has teamed up with the organization several times this year to raise funds to support their important programming.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com . To follow the special events and happenings at the Las Vegas location follow on Facebook @Slaters5050LV , Instagram @Slaters5050LV and Twitter @Slaters5050LV .

