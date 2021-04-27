Slater’s 50/50 Slaterizes National Burger Month This May With Design-Your-Own Burger Giveaway

Guests Can Customize Their Own Burger, Create a Name and Enter to Win the Design Contest

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its over-the-top, unconventional mashups and mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, is celebrating National Burger Month this May 2021 by letting guests slaterize and customize their own burger for a chance to win a $100 gift card! While customizing each burger is a staple on every Slater’s 50/50 menu, for a limited time only, guests can order their designed burger, give it a name and description, and post a photo on Instagram or Facebook using hashtag #slaters5050burgermonth for a chance to be one of the lucky winners. The most adventurous, unique and over-the-top burgers may win and guests are welcome to show their identity through their creation. Slater’s 50/50 will randomly select 1 winner each week in May to win the $100 Slater’s 50/50 giveaway. Select winners will also have a chance to have their burger creation added to the regular menu!

Slater’s 50/50 Design-It menu comes with over 70 different options meaning there are millions of ways to create a completely unique and slaterized burger to each individual. Burger sizes include a ? pound burger, a double or even a mega triple patty burger. The burgers can be made with patty options including beef, original 50/50 beef & bacon, impossible burger, American-raised Bison, Turkey and more. Guests can choose between 8 different buns such as brioche, honey wheat, king’s hawiian rolls, lettuce wrapped and more. Other add ons for customization include cheese, meat additions, toppings, sauces, and sides. Options for the Build Your Own Burger will vary from location to location. This May, Slater’s 50/50 will additionally offer guests the option to commemorate their burger by memorializing it on a Design-It T-shirt! Guests can personalize their Design-It shirt to share their creation with the world.

“At Slater’s 50/50, each guest should have a burger that uniquely showcases their personality and the Design-It menu allows for just that,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “Creativity on Slater’s menu is something that guests expect from the brand and for National Burger Month we’re challenging them to come up with the most over-the-top burger creations for a change. There are endless options to uniquely ‘slaterize’ any burger — it can be made in a bowl, in a tortilla wrap, even dunked in barbeque sauce. We’re looking forward to seeing all the creative burgers that our Slater’s guests design to help us celebrate Burger month.”

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

