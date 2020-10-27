Slater’s 50/50 Reintroduces Fan-Favorite Thanksgiving Burger and New Pumpkin Pie Milkshake for a Limited Time

Celebrate Thanksgiving All November Long at Slater’s 50/50

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its over-the-top unconventional mashups and mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, is bringing back its fan-favorite, annually awaited Thanksgiving Burger all November long! Thanksgiving would not be complete without dessert and Slater’s 50/50 is amping up a seasonal classic with its new Pumpkin Pie Milkshake! These seasonal creations will be available from November 1-30 at participating Slater’s 50/50 locations in California, Colorado, and Nevada.

“At Slater’s 50/50, we enjoy putting our own ‘slaterized’ spin on flavors that our guests know and love, and this Thanksgiving is no exception,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “Our Thanksgiving Burger puts all the classic flavors of Thanksgiving into the palm of your hands, and we’re very excited to launch the pumpkin pie milkshake that will surely get our guests in the holiday spirit.”

Returning to the Slater’s 50/50 menu by popular demand, the limited-time Thanksgiving Burger starts with a ? lb. turkey patty that’s piled high with brioche stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and garlic & sage aioli on a honey wheat bun. Wash down the hand held turkey feast with the new Pumpkin Pie Milkshake made with a vanilla ice cream base, 100% pumpkin puree, and crumbled graham cracker crust stacked with whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon and, of course, a slice of fresh Pumpkin Pie on top!!

The Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Milkshake are available November 1-30 at select Slater’s 50/50 locations in California (Huntington Beach, San Diego, Pasadena, Valencia), Nevada (Las Vegas) and Colorado (Denver). For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 9 restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California; in Fresno, Riverside, and Covina this year, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

