Slater’s 50/50 Reintroduces Fan-Favorite Burger Bowls in Time for New Year’s Resolutions

Three Bun-Free Burger Bowls & New Vegetable Appetizer Are Available Now

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for its unique burger creations and ‘slaterized’ menu, is kicking off the new year and new decade with the reintroduction of its fan-favorite Burger Bowls at all locations in California and Texas. The bun-less burger bowls made their Slater’s 50/50 debut at the start of 2019, and due to popular demand throughout the year have returned for a limited time through March 31, 2020.

The diet- and resolution-friendly menu offerings include:

Power Bowl ($14.99): Quinoa veggie patty over mixed greens with edamame, blueberries, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wildflower honey vinaigrette

Turkey Harvest Bowl ($14.99): Seasoned turkey patty over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, quinoa, sliced green apple, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

Cheeseburger Bowl ($13.99): Black Canyon Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, crispy fried onions and horseradish aioli

Slater’s 50/50 has also relaunched its Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower appetizer alongside the Burger Bowls. The dish features crispy cauliflower tossed in Asian BBQ sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds ($8.99).

“Our Burger Bowls are a healthy, New Year’s resolution-approved way to enjoy the decadent flavors of a Slater’s 50/50 burger, but with the benefit of additional greens, fruits, and veggies,” said James Bailey, Culinary Director for Slater’s 50/50. “The bowls were a huge hit at the start of 2019, and we know our guests will welcome the option again to start their new year with these healthier, flavorful options.”

The Burger Bowls and Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower appetizer are available now at Slater’s 50/50 locations in California and Texas. For a location nearest you or to view the full menu, visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably ‘slaterized’ menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The concept has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 10 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants opening soon in Southern California, Colorado, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

