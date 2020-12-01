Slater’s 50/50 Reintroduces 24-Karat Burger and New Peppermint Milkshake for a Limited Time

All Of December, Guests Can Celebrate the Holiday Season at Slater’s 50/50 With Festive Menu Offerings

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its over-the-top, unconventional mashups and mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, is bringing back its fan-favorite, annually awaited 24 Karat Burger all December long, in addition to introducing a new Peppermint Milkshake! This holiday season these festive creations will be available for a limited time only at Slater’s 50/50 Fresno, Pasadena, Valencia, Huntington Beach and Las Vegas locations from December 1-31.

While usually only available in Las Vegas, but back by popular demand, Slater’s 50/50 is adding the 24 Karat Burger to the holiday menu at participating restaurants for a limited time. The ‘24K’ is made with a ½ lb. Wagyu beef patty topped with 24 karat gold-dusted “billionaire” bacon, truffle cheese, arugula and bacon jam on a 24 karat gold-dusted brioche bun. New to the holiday offerings this year, Slater’s 50/50 has introduced the new

Peppermint Milkshake, which embodies the sweet side of the holiday season and starts with a peppermint mocha shake, and is topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes, and garnished with a fudge brownie and whole peppermint bark candy.

“Slater’s 50/50 is best known for putting our own ‘slaterized’ spin on the classics, and the holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to go big or go home with our seasonal creations,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “Our guests love our 24 Karat Burger and look forward to it’s return every year, as it is the ultimate holiday indulgence! And we’re thrilled to debut the new peppermint milkshake with it this year to really get our guests into the holiday spirit!”

The 24 Karat Burger and Peppermint Milkshake are available December 1-31 at select Slater’s 50/50 location in California (Fresno, Pasadena, Valencia, Huntington Beach) and Nevada (Las Vegas). For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

