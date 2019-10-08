Slater’s 50/50 Plots New Location in Valencia Town Center, Opening in December

The Bacon And Burger Restaurant’s Newest Outpost Will Feature Two Patios And A To-Go Burger Window

Santa Clarita, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for creating the 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, has announced an upcoming location in Westfield Valencia Town Center that is slated to open doors in December. The restaurant will be opened by local franchisee and experienced restaurant owner, Homayoun Daryani, with a Grand Opening celebration planned for January.

“The Valencia community has a very strong passion for food service and hospitality business,” Daryani explains. “I’m highly involved in this community and owning restaurant concepts in this town has honed my skills on knowing what customers want and need. Valencia’s high demand for draft beer and burgers was a perfect opportunity to bring Slater’s 50/50 to this neighborhood.”

A first for Slater’s 50/50, the Valencia Town Center restaurant will feature a take-out window where mall guests can order burgers, espresso and coffee drinks, and Slater’s milkshakes to-go. In addition to an indoor dining area for more than 100 guests, the location will feature two patios: a 1600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, and an indoor mall patio of roughly 660 sq. ft. Both patios will have access to 50 self serve beer taps on 2 walls, while a full bar located inside the restaurant will boast up to 20 beers on tap, specialty bottled beers from around the world, cocktails, and Slater’s milkshakes. Private, bookable rooms will also be available for large party events.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

