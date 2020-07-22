Slater’s 50/50 Opens First Colorado Outpost in Denver

The Burger, Bacon and Beer-Obsessed Concept Will Open In Denver’s RiNo Neighborhood On July 24

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the nationally recognized burger concept known for its ambitiously creative menu and for inventing the 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, will celebrate the grand opening of its first Denver restaurant on Friday, July 24. The new location is opening in the RiNo Arts District’s The Hub, a mixed-use building featuring office, retail, and restaurant tenants, located at 3600 Blake Street .

“After a 30+ year career in the investment industry, I decided to do something completely different – open a restaurant,” said Charles Murray, owner of Slater’s 50/50 Denver. “I fell in love with Slater’s back in 2010 and visited often, as my travels took me to Southern California. In 2018, I signed on to partner with Slater’s to bring the concept to Colorado – and RiNo specifically – as I felt it would fit well in the neighborhood. Ultimately, our vision is to continue growing the brand and adding more restaurants across the state, both in Denver and in other areas.”

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary. In addition to the classics, the Denver restaurant will feature unique and locally inspired menu items like the Flatirons Bowl, RiNo Wrap, Gold Nugget Tots, Java Jamboree Shake, and The Revenant Burger featuring a custom-blended patty of wild boar, elk, antelope and venison topped with rosemary bacon, smoked gouda, bitter greens, roasted tomato, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli and chili-berry compote, served on honey wheat bun.

Slater’s 50/50 Denver is open for lunch, dinner and happy hour Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about the new location, visit www.Slaters5050.com or call (720) 387-7177.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 12 restaurants in Colorado, California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development across the country. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on the Slater’s 50/50 brand and its full list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Hallmark Home & Family, Fox & Friends, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 12 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, beloved pie makers Marie Callender’s, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.