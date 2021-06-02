Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas Featured on Netflix’s Upcoming “Fresh, Fried & Crispy”





Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas ’ Whale Burger will be featured on Netflix’s new culinary show “Fresh, Fried & Crispy” premiering June 9 exclusively on the streaming service. Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews on YouTube with more than 250 million views, travels all around the country to find the best unknown fried dishes coming from the streets, fancy restaurants and home kitchens.

“The Whale Burger, our tribute to the secret echelon of Las Vegas high rollers, was the perfect item to share with Daym on ‘Fresh, Fried & Crispy’ as it’s topped with incredible ingredients like fried lobster tail, wagyu beef and gold dusted bacon,” said Cindy Sun, co-owner and general manager of Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas. “This not-so-secret menu item honors the wonderful city of Las Vegas, and we’re excited to share it with viewers from around the world.”

Available only at the Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas location, The Whale Burger features a fried lobster tail, one pound of wagyu beef, three slices of gold dusted “billionaire’s” bacon strips, truffle cheese, arugula, bacon jam, and roasted garlic aioli, sandwiched between a gold-dusted brioche bun. This $100 special menu item is served with Slater’s signature fries with bacon ketchup and includes a 375ML bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne. Just like a Casino Whale, the Whale Burger menu is hidden in plain sight. Guests can find the Whale Burger menu by touching NFC tags placed throughout the restaurant or by pointing their QR scanner at the whale tail mosaic.

About Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas

Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas is known for its indulgent signature 50/50 burger made of half ground beef and half ground bacon. The restaurant features exclusive menu items like the Whale Burger, 24K Burger, Vampire Dip and Porkapalooza Platter in addition to menu mainstays, including the Original 50/50, the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger and the P.B. & Jellousy. Fifty craft beers are on tap, including a special showcase of local brews from Lovelady, HUDL, and Bad Beat Brewery. A full bar, signature boozy milkshakes, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available. Honoring the Las Vegas community, the decor includes Vegas-style marquee letters, two walls made from hundreds of tap handles and pop art pieces of Slater’s 50/50’s signature burgers, all designed and created by local craftsmen and artists. Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas is locally owned and operated. For more info, visit Slaters5050LasVegas.com and get social on Facebook @Slaters5050LV and Instagram @Slaters5050LV . Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas is located at 467 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Suite 100, Las Vegas NV 89183.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit slaters5050.com .

