Slater’s 50/50 Introduces Pizza Burgers and New Red Velvet Milkshake for a Limited Time

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its over-the-top, unconventional mashups and mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, is re-introducing the fan favorite speciality Pizza Burgers all February long, in addition to introducing a new Red Velvet Milkshake in honor of Valentine’s Day! These creations will be available for a limited time to participating Slater’s 50/50 locations in Fresno, San Diego, Valencia, and Pasadena (pizza burgers only) from February 1-28.

In celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9th, Slater’s 50/50 is bringing back Pizza Burgers to the February menu. The burgers, available in three variations, are made with 50% angus beef and 50% mild italian sausage patty, red pepper and garlic marinara, fried mozzarella and choice of toppings; Hawaiian, pepperoni, or supreme. The Pepperoni Pizza Burger is topped with the classic pepperoni slices, while the Hawaiian Burger is topped with tropical grilled pineapple and canadian bacon slices. For a more topping heavy experience, the Supreme Pizza Burger is topped with black olives, green pepper slices, pepperoni, and sautéed mushrooms. New to the menu, Slater’s 50/50 has introduced the Red Velvet Milkshake which embodies the sweet and festive theme of Valentine’s Day and starts with a Red Velvet flavored shake, topped with cream cheese frosting, a full slice of Red Velvet Cake, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a heart shaped ding-dong.

“At Slater’s 50/50, we’re always pushing the envelope to be ‘more than just burgers’, and our new Pizza Burgers are that ideal encapsulated in three distinct variations of fan-favorite pizza in a new format,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “Creativity on Slater’s menu is something that guests expect from the brand, and we are thrilled to reintroduce the Pizza Burgers and debut the new Red Velvet Milkshake this year to really get our guests in the February spirit!”

The Pizza Burgers and Red Velvet Milkshake are available February 1-28 at participating Slater’s 50/50 locations in Fresno, Valencia, San Diego, Pasadena (pizza burgers only). For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

