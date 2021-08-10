Slater’s 50/50 Huntington Beach Announces a Limited-Menu Collaboration with Patxi’s Pizza

Huntington Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service Southern California-based restaurant concept, known for its innovation and disdain for the boring, all things bacon, burgers and beer, announces a limited-menu collaboration with Patxi’s Pizza for their Huntington Beach location. The collaboration between Slater’s 50/50 and Patxi’s Pizza who is nationally acclaimed as “The Best Deep-Dish Pizza”, will be the first time both restaurant chains have partnered together. The collaboration will officially launch on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021, featuring select fan-favorite menu items from Patxi’s Pizza and signature burgers from Slater’s 50/50 thus combining two American food staples-burgers and pizza. Customers will enjoy a celebration promo from Aug 25-27th for 25% off any size pizza (dine-in only excluding build your own options). Dine-in guests will enjoy on-site giveaways and social media giveaways throughout the celebration.

There is no better combo than burgers and pizza, Slater’s 50/50 will offer the best of both worlds at 17071 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. The Slater’s 50/50 Huntington Beach and Patxi’s Pizza special limited menu will include Classic Meat, Margherita, Classic Veggie, Classic Supreme, BBQ Chicken, Tre Porcelini, Old Chicago, and customers will have the option to build their pizza on available toppings.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with Patxi’s Pizza, the company mirrors Slater’s 50/50’s brand objectives to deliver quality food to consumers. This collaboration combines two American food classics into one place. Burgers and pizza have been a long-time favorite for many and we will offer them both the “Slaterized” way with a quality pizza that meets the Slater’s 50/50 taste standard, Patxi’s Pizza is the pizza to meet that standard,” says Paul Koren, Director of Operations for Patxi’s Pizza.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 in Anaheim Hills, California by Scott Slater, a SoCal native with a passion for burgers, bacon and craft beer and a disdain for the boring. Inspired by the belief that bacon is meat candy, Scott created the original 50/50 patty– made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef – which now has evolved to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too.

In 2018, Patxi’s Pizza was acquired by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focusing on emerging restaurant chains. As part of the acquisition, Patxi’s Pizza revamped and relaunched its menu. The new changes include more Chicago-style deep dish and Neapolitan thin-crust pizza offerings, a build-your-own pizza option, a full lunch menu, additional happy hour specials, and even dessert pizzas. Patxi’s Pizza operates 21 full-service restaurants in San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Francisco’s Bay Area, Denver, Seattle, and Los Angeles County.

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 10 restaurants in California, Nevada, and Colorado, and has multiple restaurants in development including Covina and Del Amo-Torrance, CA and New Jersey. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow Slater’s 50/50 across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 on a passion for sharing a love for high-quality, deep-dish pizza made with the best ingredients available. Much more than just another pizza joint, Patxi’s welcoming atmosphere, personable service, a vast selection of local beer & wine, and high-quality food embody what the ideal ‘neighborhood restaurant’ should be. In the last 15 years, Patxi’s has turned into a friendly neighborhood chain with 19 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington. For more information, visit www.patxispizza.com .

