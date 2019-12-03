Slater’s 50/50 Debuts New Holiday Menu with Twists on Beloved Classics

Menu Includes Festive Appetizers, Cocktails, a Gold-Dusted Burger, and Bacon-Infused Peppermint Bark

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for its mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, has debuted an array of holiday offerings for the month of December that put a uniquely “slaterized” twist on holiday classics. The seasonal menu featuring the flavors of cranberry, butternut squash, and milk and cookies will be available through December 31 at participating Slater’s 50/50 locations throughout California, Nevada, and Texas.

“At Slater’s 50/50, we enjoy putting our own ‘slaterized’ spin on flavors that our guests know and love, and this holiday menu is no exception,” said David Eldredge, Director of Marketing of Slater’s 50/50. “These dishes were designed with holiday parties in mind, as all of our Slater’s 50/50 locations offer private event rooms that can be booked in advance. From soup shooters to burger flights and holiday-inspired cocktails, we’re ready to get our guests feeling merry and bright, stuffed and boozy this holiday season.”

The menu’s showstopper is the NYE Ball Drop 24k Burger. This high-brow, extravagant burger starts with a 1/2 lb. Wagyu beef patty topped with 24 karat gold-dusted “billionaire” bacon, truffle cheese, arugula, and bacon jam all on a 24 karat gold-dusted brioche bun. The new, limited-time offerings also include four appetizers: Christmas Tree Fondue, a warm melted brie skillet with cranberry relish & rosemary crostini; Santa’s Reindeer Sliders, which feature bison topped with melted gouda and cranberry sauce; Mrs. Claus’ Butternut Squash Soup Shooters, richly spiced and topped with nutmeg whipped cream; and the Slater’s Holiday Slider Flight, featuring miniature versions of the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger, the plant-based Impossible Meatball burger, and the sweet-and-savory PB & Jellousy.

Seven new cocktails are available to accompany the holiday feast, including Naughty or Spiced, featuring Reyka Vodka, gingerbread, and cranberry, with ginger beer. Santa’s Adult Milk and Cookies upgrades the traditional Christmas Eve treat with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and coconut cream. Other seasonal flavors like cinnamon, peppermint, and even pumpkin spice make an appearance in Candy Cane Lane, Rum Pom Pom Pom, Fa La La Tequila, Monkey in a Pear Tree, and the Pumpkin Spiced Margarita.

Guests can end their not-so-silent night with a slice of Peppermint Cheesecake with crunchy chocolate crust, or a piece of Slater’s Bacon Peppermint Bark: thick-cut bacon covered with chocolate and crushed candy canes.

The holiday menu is available at Slater’s 50/50 locations in Texas, Nevada, and select locations in California (Anaheim Hills, Huntington Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego – Point Loma). To book your holiday event or rent a private space at Slater’s 50/50, call the location nearest you or visit www.christmasatslaters.com . For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 11 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California, Colorado, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

