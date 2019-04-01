Slater’s 50/50 Announces New Vegan-Only Menu

The Popular Burger Gastropub, Which Repositioned in the New Year, Flips 180º With Launch Of 100% Plant-Based Menu

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Slater’s 50/50, the popular meat-centric, gastropub concept best known for creating the Original 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, has announced a ‘change-of-heart’ and will undergo a complete rebrand and menu overhaul. Beginning April 1, Slater’s 50/50 will denounce meat and animal products and convert the entire menu into an all vegan menu.

“Slater’s 50/50 was built on the three B’s – burgers, bacon, and beer, but all good things must end sometime when trends change,” said James Bailey, Culinary Director for Elite Restaurant Group, the parent company of Slater’s 50/50. “We entered 2019 with the introduction of our protein-focused, diet-friendly ‘Burger in a Bowl’ LTOs, so venturing further into vegan, plant-based territory seemed like a natural evolution for the brand.”

The new menu will star the Vegan Shroomin’ Onion Burger, made with two umami-marinated portobello mushrooms, topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy onions, roasted red peppers, vegan garlic aioli, pickled jalapeños and arugula on vegan bun. Other converted menu items will include Vegan version of the decadent Pork Belly Grilled Cheese made with tangy cashew cheese and BBQ jackfruit ‘pork;’ the New Original 50/50 Burger, made with 50% marinated firm tofu and 50% seasoned cauliflower rice; and a transformed Fake’n Cheeseburger with an Impossible burger patty, thick-cut tempeh ‘bacon’ strips, tomato-cayenne ‘cheddar cheese’ made with tofu and coconut, grilled onions, and a housemade tangy BBQ sauce. Additionally, Slater’s 50/50 hallmark bacon flight will be replaced with tofurky smokey maple bacon and will still be served in four signature flavors: billionaire’s, plain, vegan parmesan-rosemary, and sriracha.

Earlier this year, Slater’s 50/50 launched a rebranding effort to change consumers’ perceptions of the brand and focus more squarely on showcasing their culinary prowess outside of burgers, bacon, and beer. Slater’s 50/50 sees the new, all vegan menu as the ultimate challenge: masterfully transforming plant-based ingredients into inconceivable, outrageous, and uniquely ‘slaterized’ dishes that pack a punch full of flavor.

Just kidding! April Fools’. Slater’s 50/50 will always love burgers, bacon, and beer!

Those looking for vegan offerings will be happy to know that the Vegan Shroomin’ Onion Burger will actually be available through June 30 at all California, Nevada, and Texas locations, and is launching alongside the 50/50 Shroomin’ Onion Burger (signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend patty, topped with sautéed mushrooms, crispy portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, crispy onions, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, smoked gouda and arugula on brioche bun). Slater’s 50/50 operates 10 full-service restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and a hybrid location in Hawaii.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. Slater’s 50/50 has won numerous “Best Of” awards and been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, and The Howard Stern Show, to name a few. Slater’s 50/50 operates 10 full-service restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, and a hybrid location in Hawaii. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Kathryn Kelly

kathryn@ajendapr.com

714-421-8117