Slater’s 50/50 Announces New Restaurant Opening in Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall

The Burger, Bacon, and Beer Concept Will Open In Fresno Before Year’s End

Fresno, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its signature 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, will open its new Fresno, California location before year’s end. The restaurant will be located at 639E Shaw Ave within Fashion Fair Mall and serve the brand’s ‘slaterized’ menu of over-the-top and award-winning burgers, bacon-infused starters, loaded fries and flatbreads, signature wings, and much more.

The Fresno restaurant will boast a variety of 50+ craft beers on tap, hand-selected wines, and Slater’s signature menu of burgers and bacon-centric dishes. Once open, the restaurant will be following local COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, allowing for limited indoor occupancy and a 40 seat outdoor patio. Along with reinforced health and safety guidelines, advance reservations via the Fresno location Yelp page will be recommended due to the restaurant’s limited capacity.

“We are excited to bring Slater’s 50/50 to our Fresno community this year and create an environment that provides great food and atmosphere to our locals,” said Blake Foster, General Manager. “I have always loved the quality food, drinks and fun environment of Slater’s 50/50 and hope to give our employees and guests peace of mind knowing that we will be going above and beyond to ensure their safety at our restaurant to create an environment in which they can experience a comfortable dining experience.”

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

The Fresno restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until midnight and Friday and Saturday until 1 a.m. Guests can call (559) 222-5050 once the restaurant is open to order takeout, and reservations will be highly encouraged. Third party delivery will also be available.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 9 restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development including Riverside and Covina, both which are slated to open before year’s end. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 9 restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

