Slater’s 50/50 Announces New Restaurant Opening in Downtown Riverside

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its signature 50/50 burger patty made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, will continue expanding its Southern California footprint with an upcoming opening in Riverside, Calif. The restaurant, located at 3750 University Ave #125 in the city’s growing downtown neighborhood, is slated to open doors in late October with plans of hosting a Grand Opening celebration in the weeks following.

The restaurant will be opened by franchisees Ivan and Kaitlin Garcia, a husband and wife duo and long-time Riverside residents. The Garcias both grew up in the area, met at University of California Riverside, and would frequent the Slater’s 50/50 in the area for date night. Of their first Slater’s 50/50 franchised location, Kaitlin Garcia says, “It’s a truly full circle moment for Ivan and I to be opening our

own Slater’s 50/50 restaurant since we’ve been such big fans of the brand, food, and atmosphere for a long time. We feel very grateful to be fulfilling this dream of ours, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the City of Riverside for their overwhelming support throughout the entire process.”

The Downtown Riverside restaurant will feature a wall of 30 rotating taps serving a variety of local craft beers and wine, plus Slater’s signature menu of burgers and bacon-centric dishes. The location will also feature a temporary outdoor patio that seats 40 guests in accordance with the local COVID-19 precautions and guidelines.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

The Downtown Riverside restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Guests can call (951) 742-5585 once the restaurant is open to order takeout, and reservations will be highly encouraged. Third party delivery will also be available.

Slater’s 50/50 operates 12 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado and Hawaii, and has multiple restaurants being built and in development including Fresno and Covina, both which are slated to open before year’s end. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow the Slater’s 50/50 brand across the U.S. in the next few years. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 12 restaurants in California, Nevada, Texas, Colorado and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California, and New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

