Slater’s 50/50 Announces Fantasy Draft Parties & Game Day Festivities in Time for Football Season

Host Your Fantasy Football Draft Night and Score Food and Beer Specials for the Whole Season

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its inconceivable and unconventional mashups, with an emphasis on burgers, bacon, and beer, has announced fantasy draft parties in time for game day! Fantasy Football drafting is quickly approaching and hosting the ultimate draft party at Slater’s 50/50 will be the easiest pick of the season. Participating locations are offering a range of Fantasy Football perks including beer & appetizers specials, private and semi private dining spaces, free wifi, and loyalty passes to score discounts throughout the season. To schedule a draft party at Slater’s 50/50, guests should visit https://slaters5050.com/fantasy-draft/ to place a request at their local Slater’s 50/50 location and a representative will be in touch to coordinate a custom package.

Slater’s 50/50 offers a varied menu of inconceivably “slaterized” items, perfect for game day, such as award-winning burgers, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap. Draft party host or league commissioner will receive a free burger upon scheduling the fantasy football party, and all league participants will receive a 20% off Game Day season pass to score deals throughout the season. Locations will also post weekly updates noting which TVs will be broadcasting which games so that fans can plan accordingly.

“Slater’s 50/50 has become a game day and football season destination for our guests – in fact, it’s one of our favorite times of year,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer of Slater’s 50/50. “Especially after last year, and the football season being impacted by COVID-19, we’re thrilled to ramp up the festivities once again and invite guests to get into the competitive spirit with friends and family over bacon, burgers, and beers.”

Slater’s 50/50 Fantasy Football drafting parties and game day festivities are available now through the end of season at participating Slater’s 50/50 locations in California (Riverside, Fresno, San Diego, Pasadena, Huntington Beach) and Colorado (Denver). For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The concept won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

slaters5050@ajendapr.com

The post Slater’s 50/50 Announces Fantasy Draft Parties & Game Day Festivities in Time for Football Season first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.