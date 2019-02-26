Slate Belt bagel shop opening soon

Bagel buffs living in the Slate Belt will soon have another option to stock up on the doughy treats.

Bagels on the Corner, a fast-casual eatery serving bagels, sandwiches, wraps and more, is expected to open in late March or early April at 416 Blue Valley Drive, in the Capitol Plaza shopping center, in Washington Township, Northampton County, according to owner Steve Kostakos.

The space, next to Quest Diagnostics, previously housed a tax center.

“It’s really needed,” Kostakos said of the upcoming bagel shop. “There’s really nothing like it in the area.”

Bagels may eventually be made on the premises, but to start, they will be delivered fresh daily from a New Jersey wholesale bagel facility, Kostakos said.

At least a dozen bagel varieties, including popular selections such as blueberry and everything, along with various cream cheeses and spreads will be available.

“The wholesaler I’m dealing with has been producing bagels for over 30 years,” Kostakos said. “They’re really great bagels.”

In addition to bagels, other menu highlights will include a wide array of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, paninis, wraps and coffee.

A handful of seats will be situated near the entrance, but the shop will primarily cater to take-out customers, Kostakos said.

“It’s going to be a very convenient place,” Kostakos said. “It’s at a four-point intersection and next to soccer fields. People will be able to make a quick stop for great food and off they’ll go.”

Hours are still being finalized, but Kostakos expects the shop will be open 5 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. daily.

Bagels on the Corner will supplement other nearby eateries, including Blue Valley Diner, Domino’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway and Vinny’s Pizza.

