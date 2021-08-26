Slapfish Launches Line of Signature Hot Sauces for Sale





Huntington Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slapfish , the modern seafood shack known for its high quality and sustainable seafood, has launched a line of signature hot sauces for sale online. The Slapfish sauces are all natural and gluten free, with no msg or preservatives. Initially offering three flavors, the casual seafood brand will expand its line of sauces and launch seasonings later this year.

“We’re excited to launch our retail line of sauces so foodies across the country can enjoy a taste of Slapfish, even if they don’t live near one our restaurants,” said founder and celebrity chef Andrew Gruel. “From grilling Slapfish-inspired seafood to preparing your own family’s favorites, our sauces will elevate any dish.”

The Slapfish Signature Red Hot Sauce, or Trinidad, is named after the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion pepper and its origin on the southwest coast of Trinidad. This red sauce is the most traditional, beginning with a trace of vinegar, and quickly offset by the peak of peppered flavor, then finishing with a light tingle of spice leading to the next bite.

The Pineapple Habanero is a hot sauce that can be enjoyed by most anyone. The Habanero pepper and fresh Pineapple create a cool, sweet taste that elevates in warmth from bite to bite. This sauce is terrific on tacos, chicken, and pizza.

The Slapfish Cali Verde is a milder green hot sauce that jumps from a cool lime base to the heat of jalapenos. Each bite is even in flavor and effect, and the jalapenos do not overpower the addition to any dish. This sauce pairs well with tacos, chicken, fish, or any dish where you’d like to turn up the flavor and add a little heat.

The sauces are available in 5oz bottles for $8 and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. Purchase the sauces, Slapfish apparel, and other merchandise at www.slapfishrestaurant.com .

Slapfish is a fast-casual restaurant offering a chef-driven menu of fresh, high quality and sustainable seafood. Started in Huntington Beach, CA, there are now 23 Slapfish locations across the country, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, and Utah. For other locations, hours or more information, visit www.slapfishrestaurant.com .

