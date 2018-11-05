Slainte Irish Pub, a stuffed burger hot spot, closes in Easton

A popular spot for burgers stuffed with doughnuts, eggs Benedict, pad Thai and other unique fillings has closed in Easton.

Slainte Irish Pub, which opened in June 2008 in the former Which Brew quarters at 665 Northampton St., closed Nov. 1 due to health issues affecting manager Karen Bolcar, according to a post in the restaurant’s Facebook group.

Due to the circumstances, Bolcar and Barbara Jones, the restaurant’s cook, decided to retire, Jones wrote in the post, which had garnered more than 70 well-wishes and other comments as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“We want to thank all of our very loyal patrons,” Jones wrote. “We will miss you. It has been a great 10+ years and 1200+ stuffed burger combos.”

According to a 2015 Morning Call article, the restaurant was known for its stuffed burgers, filled with everything from cookies and shoofly pie to macaroni and cheese.

Slainte (an Irish term used as a toast, meaning "to your health") offered about a dozen stuffed burgers on the menu, plus at least three specials every week.

Sometimes, customers offered their own suggestions, owner Jim Vitale told The Morning Call in 2015. That's why some burgers were named after certain people, like the Super Colin Stuffed Burger, with spicy bacon peanut butter, peanut butter cups, a cookie and cheese.

Typically, the specials included two "savory" burgers — for example, the jammin' jerk chicken soup burger — and one "sweet" burger, like the PBJ Cookie burger.

For a week in September, stuffed burger varieties included Mexican chicken dip with corn bread, Greek poutine and brownie sugar cookie mash-up.

For St. Patrick’s Day week 2016, the pub featured Irish-centric concoctions: corned beef, pickles and mustard on grilled rye bread; chicken shepherd’s pie; and mint Irish cream cheesecake.

Other burgers packed with uncommon ingredients ranged from Chinese beef casserole and chocolate pumpkin cheesecake to habanero pulled pork with pepperjack cheese and homemade bruschetta with mozzarella and garlic bread.

A themed burger sold every year around Elvis' birthday was based on his favorite sandwich: peanut butter, banana and bacon.

In a 2010 Morning Call restaurant review, freelance writer Susan Gottshall described the sandwiches as “interesting and fun” after enjoying a burger stuffed with apples, walnuts and cheddar.

“The apples, still yielding fresh firmness, contributed textural counterpoint, and the nuts added notes of sweetness,” she wrote. “Creamy cheddar in concert with a specially developed mayonnaise touched with maple syrup married the flavors.”

Interestingly, stuffed burgers weren’t always the signature dish at Slainte.

The restaurant, which featured an outdoor dining deck, always had one stuffed burger on the menu, Bolcar told The Morning Call in 2015.

About 12 or 13 years ago, Bolcar read about a burger stuffed with blue cheese, onions and mushrooms. But since she doesn't like any of those ingredients, she put bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce in the burger instead.

She used to make them for herself and sometimes for a special customer when she worked at the College Hill Tavern. It ended up on Slainte's menu and became popular.

Vitale said Bolcar and Jones came up with the idea to promote stuffed burgers more than a year after the pub opened. But Jones credited the customers.

"You have to more or less say it was a customer idea, because they stopped ordering [everything else]," Jones said in 2015. "[They] just ordered all the stuffed burgers."

