S.K.Y. restaurant soaring after rough start

“I hadn’t thought it would be that complicated,” said Stephen Gillanders, chef and partner of S.K.Y. restaurant. The 4-month-old Pilsen hot spot is enjoying packed houses and enthusiastic critical praise today (and is already a strong candidate for the year’s best restaurant), but getting to this point wasn’t easy.

Gillanders hit town in 2015, after spending more than 10 years in the Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant empire. He was lured here by Intro, Rich Melman’s chef-incubator restaurant, but he made it clear that his stint was a sort of out-of-town tryout for the restaurant he was planning to open in Los Angeles.

Instead, he fell in love with Chicago, and he decided to open S.K.Y. (the name refers to his wife, Seon Kyung Yuk) right here.

They found a great location — a corner spot at 18th and Allport streets, right across from Thalia Hall — but there were construction issues (the space, vacant for four years was in terrible shape, Gillander said, noting that the landlord helped with repairs), zoning issues and new-to-the-neighborhood issues that needed addressing.

The very first bite from Gillanders, in fact, is a nod to his new neighborhood. A complimentary amuse of edamame is an Asian-Mexican fusion of super-smooth edamame puree — seasoned with garlic and cilantro, evoking flavors of guacamole — on a tiny rice cracker. “It’s two of my favorite things, combined,” Gillanders said. “I always get edamame in Japanese restaurants, and I always get guacamole in Mexican restaurants.”

Anyone who caught Gillanders’ act at Intro will find a few familiar dishes here, including the sweet cornbread madeleines, served with olive-oil butter. “I couldn’t decide whether to serve them with butter or olive oil, so I did both,” Gillanders said. “A lot of creativity results from indecision.” Black-truffle croquettes were an adornment on Gillanders’ potato-leek soup at Intro; here, they’re stand-alone snacks, super-crunchy nuggets stuffed with aged cheddar and a hint of jalapeno.

Hamachi sashimi made the trip from Lincoln Park to Pilsen with no difficulty; indeed, the current iteration is more texturally interesting, now that the sliced fish, diced avocado and chile oil have been augmented with black sesame seeds, dribbles of ponzu and crispy bits of puffed rice.

Maine lobster dumplings, plump half-moons, are a nod toward dim-sum dining; the accompanying “jade butter” is a pastel-green sauce of butter and chile paste. Endive-avocado salad is a twist on Caesar; each long endive curl holds avocado, micro-shaved Parmesan and deep-fried croutons. (Most guests knife-and-fork this dish, but I found it easier to use my fingers, treating the leaves like all-vegetable tacos. Judge me if you must.)

The eye-catching entree is the foie gras bibimbap, a decidedly nontraditional preparation. “I don’t like to go 100 percent ‘here’s the dish,’” Gillanders said. “I take strong inspiration (from tradition) and add my spin, so (the dish) is its own thing.”

So instead of a soft egg, there’s silky foie gras, centered over discrete groupings of mushrooms (marinated and grilled, bulgogi style), charred broccolini, thin-sliced scallions and toasted nori. The ideal way to eat this is to commingle the ingredients, even mashing up the foie, as counterintuitive as that seems. Dial up the heat level, if you wish/dare, with the pungent gochujang sauce served on the side.

Gillanders shows a deft hand with heat, which he employs the way other chefs use acidity. The highlight of his fried chicken (a boneless, skinless thigh), is the twice-fermented hot sauce (habanero-based, but deeply nuanced) poured tableside against a levee of creamed corn. Sliced-off-the-bone pork chop with wild-rice risotto is balanced beautifully with a habanero-honey sauce so rich, you can’t believe it’s butter-free, but the chef swears this is so.

Gillanders likes to give his seafood a little crunch. Seared salmon boasts a crispy phyllo crust, contrasting the wilted broccolini alongside (more chile subtlety is present in the sambal butter sauce); sea bass with lemon-garlic sauce is topped with a toasted pain de mie crust that adds buttery notes as well. (When seabass is unavailable, Gillanders might substitute roasted cod, with confit potatoes and a luscious caviar beurre blanc, as he did one Sunday.)

Pastry chef Tatum Sinclair worked with Gillanders at Intro, and one of the desserts she made there is on the S.K.Y. menu — a narrow rectangle of cheesecake with a crunchy bruleed topping, alongside mango sorbet and piles of satsuma, sliced grapes and blueberries.

Chocolate whiskey pie is a visual treat, flanked by two puddles of torched marshmallow and a quenelle of coffee gelato, and early on, I had a lovely chocolate tart, with a cocoa-nib shortbread base and a blanket of fine-chocolate shavings. The newest sweet is Honey ard Rare Tea, a pound cake steeped in Earl Grey syrup, laced with Earl Grey cream and served with honey gelato and a crowning honeycomb of white chocolate.

The S.K.Y. space was once three separate establishments, which explains the restaurant’s long and narrow shape. Past the lounge and host stand is the 80-seat dining room and display kitchen; the kitchen is bathed in white light, but the dining space is more gently lit and has an urban-renewal look with its mottled concrete walls, smooth concrete floors and exposed mechanicals. Sand-blasted brick along the north wall contrasts with a long, fabric-and-leather banquette; free-standing contoured chairs are comfortable.

It took S.K.Y. more than three months to secure its liquor license. Now there’s a wine list of about 30 bottles, heavily weighted toward Europe, and almost as many by-the-glass pours, nearly all of them in the $9-$14 range. About six sakes are offered in 4-ounce pours (a couple are larger and intended to be shared), and there’s a handful of beers and a short list of well-crafted cocktails.

While S.K.Y. waited for its license, guests were allowed to bring their own wine and beer; as a nod to that early support, S.K.Y. continues to feature no-corkage-fee BYO on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

S.K.Y.

1239 W. 18th St.

312-846-1077

skyrestaurantchicago.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Dinner Wednesday to Sunday; brunch Saturday and Sunday

Prices: Main courses $19-$28

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

