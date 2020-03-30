Skrewball Whiskey Donates $100,000 to CRA Foundation’s Restaurants Care Program

Donation Will Directly Benefit Restaurant Workers Who Have Fallen on Hard Times

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF) , a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce, more than 1.6 million strong, is thrilled to announce it has received a $100,000 donation from Skrewball Whiskey to support its Restaurants Care program. An emergency assistance fund for restaurant workers facing illness, injury, personal crisis or natural disaster, Restaurants Care provides grants for basic living needs like groceries, utilities, clothing, gas and rent. As a purpose driven brand in the alcohol space, Skrewball Whiskey is committed to supporting those who need a helping hand when times are tough, and this donation couldn’t have come at better time.

“We are incredibly grateful to Skrewball Whiskey for their generous $100,000 donation to Restaurants Care which is going to go an extremely long way in supporting California’s restaurant community during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of CRAF. “California’s restaurant workers need us now more than ever and with the support of compassionate companies like Screwball Whiskey, we will be able to provide so many more in our foodservice community with a financial safety net during these unprecedented times.”

Over the past four days alone, CRAF has received more than 1,000 COVID-19 related requests for financial assistance and is working tirelessly to address the influx of demand with the goal to support as many in California’s restaurant community as possible. The nonprofit is continuing to evaluate its funds, explore government assistance available, and determine additional ways in which Restaurants Care can help many more restaurant workers during these uncertain times.

“My wife Brittany and I are grateful we can assist in supporting the important work of Restaurants Care and CRAF,” said Steve Yeng, co-owner and founder of Skrewball Whiskey. “Having been part of the restaurant community for the past decade, we feel a special connection to this organization and the work they are doing to support the people in our own backyard.”

Brittany Yeng, co-owner of Screwball Whiskey added, “We’re humbled to contribute and positively impact the industry during such a difficult time, and we’re committed to assisting those who need it most.”

At this time due to current resources, Restaurants Care grants for COVID-19 are focused on restaurant workers who are:

(1) Diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) or those who have been quarantined with a doctor’s note

(2) Caregivers for an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or quarantined with a doctor’s note

(3) Restaurant closed and out of work 3 weeks or more and no unemployment benefits

(4) Out of work less than 3 weeks

CRAF understand the uncertainty and fear that surrounds these quickly evolving industry changes and are looking to help fill the gaps where government resources are unable to provide support to those who are most vulnerable. The Restaurants Care team also recognizes that it provides a safety net for those experiencing general hardship on top of COVID-19 and will continue to provide financial assistance to those in crisis due to an unexpected illness, injury or natural disaster.

Harshfield continued, “Those who are interested in giving back to the restaurant community in honor of your favorite server, bartender or memorable service experience can easily do so by texting RESTAURANT to 91999.”

Please visit the CRAF Coronavirus resource page for frequent updates on the state of the restaurant industry in California. For more information about CRAF and the Restaurants Care program, visit www.calrestfoundation.org . To make a donation to Restaurants Care, text RESTAURANT to 91999. Please also support your local restaurants by ordering take-out, delivery and buying gift cards.

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .