Skip The Chocolates This Valentine’s Day, Red Lobster Creates Heart-Shaped Boxes Filled With Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Send To Your Sweetheart

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but this year, it’s not just love that’s in the air – it’s also the warm, cheesy and buttery scent of Red Lobster® Cheddar Bay Biscuits®. Whether you love or hate the holiday, it’s time to embrace the cheesiness. Red Lobster is encouraging seafood and biscuit-lovers everywhere to replace ‘Be mine’ with ‘You’re my lobster’ by releasing limited-edition, heart-shaped boxes filled with warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Don’t be cliché with flowers or chocolates this Valentine’s Day! Starting February 10, give your “cheddar bae” the gift of everyone’s favorite indulgence by ordering a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.com , which can be picked up in restaurant or conveniently delivered to your (or your loved one’s) door. The custom, heart-shaped boxes will be available as an add-on to any Cheddar Bay Biscuit To Go order for an additional $1, while supplies last.

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.'”

Order Red Lobster To Go for pickup or delivery directly from RedLobster.com to enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the comfort of home.



