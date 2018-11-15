The Skinny Kitchen Islington Launch Party

Skinny Kitchen Islington is launching on the 17th November for an evening of delicious healthy food, cocktails, and music.

(RestaurantNews.com) The Skinny Kitchen was founded by husband and wife team Lois and Joel Belchem in 2014, inspired by their love of fitness, clean healthy food and of course Ibiza. Fuelled by passion and the desire to bring something totally unique to the food industry, they immediately set about opening Ibiza’s first healthy food hangout but it didn’t stop there. With amazing feedback from visitors across the world to their Ibiza sites, expansion plans were put in motion with four locations across Ibiza and the UK. Over the years, they have welcomed celebrities as such as Nicole Scherzinger, Neyo, Ella Eyre, Example and Rudimental.

The Skinny Kitchen has a very broad customer base due to the extensive menu that caters for everyone from vegans to body builders to people that just love healthy eating and tasty food and drinks.

Inspired by her healthy lifestyle and travels to Bali and Ibiza, Lois created the menu with top selling dishes including sweet potato hash, açai bowls, buckwheat noodles, chicken satay burger, coconut cod curry and protein pancakes with meat and produce found from local suppliers as well as reputable national suppliers such as PhD Nutrition and Whole Foods.

A large drinks menu is available which varies from smoothies and juices to coffees, teas and protein shakes. Not to mention their alcohol menu which includes organic beer, superfood cocktails (which include Elderflower and Rosemary fizz, Black mojito and Mango and lemon grass daiquiri) and low sugar spirits and mixers.

Skinny Kitchen offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and coffee and cocktails in a very cool and relaxing tropical venue with teal and pink seats and retro lighting making it a great place to come for some food and a few cocktails after work. The food is also available on Deliveroo for a guilt free take away if you don’t feel like venturing out.

Lois and Joel chose Islington due to the great mix of trendy independent restaurants and cafes and its busy high street and offices. The Skinny Kitchen focus remains on that initial concept; creative, clean and healthy food with lots of variety, to suit many diets. A healthy hangout serving clean, fresh food all day long. Whatever your diet, goals or macros there’s something for you. Everyday food with a clean, healthy twist

Skinny Kitchen Islington Contact:

Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, Islington, London, N1 OQH

www.theskinnykitchen.co.uk

Opening hours are 8am-11pm Mon-Saturday Sunday 8am-9pm, *Open to the public 19th November

