  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Skates and masks on! Rockefeller Center ice rink opens

November 21, 2020 | 3:17pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Associated Press
Spencer Platt

The Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is opening in a limited way but on time for the holidays