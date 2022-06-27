Sizzling Breakfast & Lunch Concept Taps Four Experienced Multi-Unit Franchisees for Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi & New Texas Markets

Houston-based full-service neighborhood eatery executes multiple area development agreements to introduce the brand to new states in 2022 and 2023.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Cafe is ready to get the mimosas flowing in Ohio, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and the Alamo City.

CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton announced today that The Toasted Yolk has signed multiple area development agreements with highly experience and respected franchisees of other concepts that will ultimately bring the boozy brunch and farm-to-table fresh food spot to multiple new markets and states in 2022 and 2023.

“We’re very excited to introduce this amazing brand to the Findlay, OH, Pearl, MS, Sarasota, FL, Lake Charles, LA and San Antonio communities and surrounding areas,” Milton said. “Toasted Yolk reimagines the traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, and there’s no doubt guests will love the friendly, unmatched service we’ll deliver. With our bar focused design, we hope everyone is ready to get toasted!”

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome these partners to The Toasted Yolk family and are very excited to see these very high-profile operators of other national chains invest in The Toasted Yolk concept” Milton said. “They have extensive experience and knowledge in this industry and have been long time successful operators. And, when you pair that with their understanding of their local communities, it’s the perfect match for our brand. Being open in Alabama and opening soon in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, we look forward to driving further growth across the Midwest and South,” said Milton. “The volume of franchise inquiries from some really veteran people that have been showing interest in our brand is impressive and also humbling. At the end of the day, this is who we are building this brand with,” commented Milton.

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and Bloody Marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 22 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 62 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

