Sizzler Kicks Off Celebration Season with Series of Social Media Sweepstakes

America’s Family Casual Steakhouse to Host Gift Card Giveaways on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram throughout May and June

Mission Viejo, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Sizzler®, the family-casual steakhouse known for its U.S.D.A. Choice steaks and Craft Salad Bar, is kicking off celebration season by launching a series of sweepstakes to win $100 Sizzler gift cards on social media. Launching ahead of the Mother’s Day holiday and continuing throughout graduation season and Father’s Day, Sizzler fans are encouraged to follow the brand on social media for their chance to win.

“Over the next few months, our valued guests across the country will be dining with us to celebrate for a variety of occasions,” said Kristina Van Bruggen, vice president of marketing at Sizzler. “With so many reasons to celebrate, spring and summer have always been an exciting time for us, and this year, we decided to extend the party and include several gift card giveaways on social media. We hope our guests take advantage of these fun and interactive sweepstakes, and we look forward to them returning to dine with us at Sizzler!”

In total, there are three sweepstakes, each with their own designated hashtag, start and end date, and rules of entry. The three sweepstakes include:

#SizzlinMoms Sweepstakes (May 1 – 10)

#SizzlerGraduates Sweepstakes (May 13 – 31)

#SizzlerDadJokes Sweeptakes (June 3 – 14)

As each social media contest includes different rules of entry, participants are encouraged to turn on post notifications and follow Sizzler Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to take full advantage of each gift card giveaway. For more information on Sizzler, or to find a location near you, please visit Sizzler.com.

About Sizzler

Sizzler® is where America comes for great food and value. From U.S.D.A. Choice steaks cut fresh in-house every day to fresh seafood, salads and soups, all of Sizzler’s delicious menu items are created from scratch in real kitchens.

Innovator of the new “Family Casual” segment, guests order and pay in line then relax at a table or booth while their food is delivered to them. While waiting, guests can enjoy Sizzler’s world famous, signature Cheese Toast and comprehensive craft salad bar. Sizzler’s craft salad bar is unlike any other, with 50 incredibly fresh produce items that allow guests to build the custom salad of their dreams. In addition, the craft salad bar also includes a selection of Sizzler’s seasonal salads and hot appetizers.

Sizzler’s menu includes grilled-to-order U.S.D.A Choice tri tip and rib eye steaks cooked over an open flame, fresh ground beef burgers, ribs, chicken and an assortment of fresh seafood, including sustainable Salmon. To complement your meal, select locations also serve beer and wine. For more information on where you can visit one of our 130 locations across 10 states, including Puerto Rico, please visit www.sizzler.com.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com