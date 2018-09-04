Sizzler to Celebrate National Cheese Toast Day on Sept. 15 with Free Cheese Toast for All Guests

America’s Family Casual Steakhouse to Continue Cheese Toast Celebration for Entire Month of September with #CheeseToastSelfie Photo Contest

Mission Viejo, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Sizzler®, the family-casual steakhouse known for its U.S.D.A. Choice steaks and Craft Salad Bar, is celebrating National Cheese Toast Day by offering guests free samples of its signature Cheese Toast on Sept. 15. Cheese Toast lovers across the nation are encouraged to dine-in at participating locations on Sept. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. and enjoy free samples* along with various Sizzler giveaways to celebrate National Cheese Toast Day.

“Sizzler’s Cheese Toast has been enjoyed across the world since it was first served in Hollywood, Calif. in 1968,” said Kerry Kramp, CEO of Sizzler. “Today, more than 12 million slices of Cheese Toast are served every year, and multiple generations of families have savored our signature parmesan-crusted french bread. We’re excited to keep the momentum from the brand’s 60th anniversary going by celebrating one of our most recognizable and classic dishes on National Cheese Toast Day with our valued guests.”

In addition to free samples and giveaways in-store on Sept. 15, Sizzler will be hosting a #CheeseToastSelfie social media photo contest from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Sizzler invites its guests to post a selfie with their Cheese Toast and upload the photo to either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #CheeseToastSelfie. Each week, a winner will be selected to win a $100 Sizzler gift card and branded swag. To learn more information on the history of Sizzler’s famous Cheese Toast along with the official contest rules, please visit http://www.sizzlercheesetoast.com.

For more information on Sizzler, or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.sizzler.com. Follow Sizzler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Dine in or purchase is not necessary to receive free Cheese Toast.

