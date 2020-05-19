Sixty Vines Welcomes Jeff Carcara as CEO

Former CEO of Barteca Restaurant Group is hired to spearhead growth of wine country-inspired restaurant

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sixty Vines – award-winning restaurant known for seasonal cuisine and inspired by the essence of Napa Valley – welcomes Jeff Carcara as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Carcara’s restaurant leadership experience encompasses positions of increased responsibility and significant tenure with some of the restaurant industry’s most admirable companies, including Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Barteca Restaurant Group, Darden Restaurants, Inc., and Hillstone Restaurant Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Front Burner family,” said Jack Gibbons, CEO of Sixty Vines’ parent company, Front Burner Restaurants. “Jeff’s operational expertise, ability to develop people and proven success with restaurant expansion is ideal to maximize growth at Sixty Vines. I am confident he will have a tremendous impact on our guest experience, culture, and profitability.”

Carcara started his career with Hillstone Restaurants and earned his way to executive positions throughout the industry through his focused vision and exceptional work ethic. His impact is most recognized through his ability to lead teams and restaurants by growing and developing people, differentiating food and beverage experiences and creating multi-unit growth while amplifying brand equity.

“I’ve enjoyed Sixty Vines as a guest for years and am immensely honored to join the family as CEO,” Carcara said. “Sixty Vines is more than a restaurant, it’s an experiential brand that we know will be successful in many markets across the country. I look forward to building on its success and steering the brand as we expand and share wine country with the nation.”

Sixty Vines is currently serving guests through contactless pick-up and limited dine-in by reservation only. For more information, visit www.sixtyvines.com .

Sixty Vines: Because food tastes better with wine.

About Sixty Vines

Often referred to as “the winemaker’s restaurant,” the unique brand delivers simple, yet flavorful, seasonal cuisine inspired by some of the best wine regions in the world. Sixty Vine’s innovative wine-on-tap program allows guests to enjoy individual glasses of wine served at the perfect temperature. It’s also eco-friendly: each pressurized steel keg used to store on-tap wines saves 26 bottles from going in a landfill.

Sixty Vines currently has four restaurants in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Texas, and Winter Park, Fla., with more locations planned for 2020 and beyond. To learn more, visit www.sixtyvines.com .