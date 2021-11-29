Sixty Vines Encourages Wine Lovers to Live Sustainably with New Product Lineup

Wine-centric restaurant launched e-commerce site featuring recycled, handcrafted cork products and will donate all proceeds to nonprofits in wine country

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since its inception, sustainability has been at the core of Sixty Vines . That’s why this holiday season, the wine-centric restaurant is taking its eco-friendly practices to the next level by giving guests the opportunity to buy products that help protect wine country!

Since April, the sustainable-first restaurant has been asking guests to recycle corks at their nearest Sixty Vines. In return, guests received a taste from the tap. Corks were then recycled and shared with local artisans who handcrafted a variety of items to be sold exclusively at SixtyVines.com. All proceeds from the ecological initiative will benefit a fund that supports wine country around the world in times of need.

Sixty Vines has launched its e-commerce site featuring the new cork products! Whether you’re at home on the couch or enjoying a tasting in Bordeaux, it’s always wine o’clock somewhere with these handmade items:

Cork Watch from the Somm Collection. It's the sustainable way of knowing when happy hour begins!

A set of six Cork Coasters in a black and white marble print.

A pack of 24 cork wine tags. A sustainable way to gift this holiday season!

Cork Passport for when it's time to take an Italian summer trip to the Chianti region.

Cork Wine Tote that holds up to one 750-milliliter bottle of wine, lined and opens from the front.

Cork Wine & Cheese Tote that holds up to two 750-milliliter bottles of wine. Includes plastic glasses, a cheese board, cheese knife and wine key. The perfect accessory for your next picnic!

5×7-inch Cork Journal with ribbon bookmark and elastic strap to keep all of your wine tasting notes safe.

“Sixty Vines stands out because we’re so much more than a wine-centric restaurant,” said Sixty Vines CEO Jeff Carcara. “We’re proud to be committed to sustainable practices that reduce our carbon footprint and protect our planet. With the help of our guests over the past few months, we’ve been able to repurpose corks and work with talented local artisans to craft trendy new accessories that are fitting for either wining and dining at home or your next journey to the vineyards. We can’t wait to see the response our e-commerce site receives from wine lovers as we inspire more guests to live sustainably.”

To view Sixty Vines’ recycled cork product lineup, sixtyvines.com .

At Sixty Vines, a genuine effort toward sustainability and a love for Earth’s ingredients are ingrained in their DNA. Self-proclaimed “Vine Huggers”, Sixty Vines supports the greening of the wine industry from growing and vilifying to limited and reusable packaging. Sixty Vines doesn’t just practice this because caring for the environment is the right thing to do, it happens to make the wine taste better, too. Every day, with every glass poured, Sixty Vines is shaping a healthier Earth by eliminating bottles from landfills and protecting the world’s limited supply of cork.

As an innovative restaurant with a commitment to sustainability, each Sixty Vines location has a 60-tap wine system that creates and eco-friendly approach to wine service and creates the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience in hospitality. Keg wine, the base of the tap program, results in less packaging and less waste for the environment, as one keg holds 26 wine bottles and 1,500 over its refillable lifetime. This eliminates mounds of glass bottles, labels, corks, foil and shipping supplies that accompany traditional wine bottles. By using kegs and reusable bottles, Sixty Vines is saving the planet, one sip at a time!

For more information about Sixty Vines, visit sixtyvines.com .

Sixty Vines: Because food tastes better with wine.

About Sixty Vines

Often referred to as “the wine lover’s restaurant,” Sixty Vines is a globally inspired and seasonally sourced restaurant brand that transports your senses to some of the best wine regions in the world. Sixty Vines’ innovative and eco-friendly wine-on-tap program allows guests to experience many wines while lessening its carbon footprint. Sixty Vines currently has five restaurants in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Texas, Winter Park, Fla., and Nashville, Tennessee with plans for growth. To learn more, visit sixtyvines.com .

