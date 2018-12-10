On the sixth day of cookies: Raspberry gems

Every assortment of holiday cookies should include something with a swirl or dollop of jam.

Here’s a good one to try from our Morning Call files: Raspberry gems. The recipe comes from Renee Gover of Northampton.

RASPBERRY GEMS

1 cup butter (no substitutes)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup store-bought raspberry pastry filling

1/2 cup angel flake coconut

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup sugar, for rolling dough

Powdered sugar

In a bowl, cut cold butter and flour until it resembles coarse crumbs. Beat egg yolk and sour cream and add to crumb mixture. Mix well. Divide dough into four equal pieces and chill overnight. On granulated sugared surface, roll each dough portion into a 10-inch circle. Turn dough over, to sugar both sides of dough. Combine raspberry pastry filling, coconut and pecans and spread over the dough. Cut each circle into 12 wedges using pizza cutter. Starting at the wide end, roll each wedge into a crescent. Place point side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes until lightly browned. Immediately remove to wire cooling racks. Cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving. Store in airtight container.

—Renee Gover, Northampton

