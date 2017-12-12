Six ways to keep healthy while enjoying holiday treats

The holidays don’t mean giving up your diet or healthy lifestyle, according to registered nurse and Sentara Healthcare diabetes coordinator Jean Midyette.

Midyette often finds her patients struggle with the pressures of eating large holiday meals and drinking more alcohol during the season. She said people who may struggle with portion control should not completely pivot their lifestyles because of a fear overeating or gaining weight.

Instead, she recommends people make small changes in order to keep themselves on track with their diets or healthy lifestyles, while also enjoying the traditional delights and activities of the holidays.

“I think many people have anxiety about controlling their food intake particularly during the holidays,” she said.

Midyette gave the Daily Press a few tips about how to continue eating healthy despite the temptations of holiday dinners and parties.

Give yourself permission to have some treats — in portions

Midyette suggests focusing on portion control in order to eat favorite holiday treats without feeling guilty.

For example, if someone wants a piece of pie, Midyette recommends they split it with some else or cut it in half. She recommends minimizing fat intake and eating a reasonable amount of carbohydrates.

“Sample a little bit of everything,” she said. “There’s really nothing I would tell anyone to steer clear of because then you feel deprived. There’s not anything you cannot eat.”

Take a healthy choice to the party or dinner

Bring a healthy option such as a broccoli or spinach salad or a fruit or vegetable tray to dinner with you. Those foods provide fiber, which Midyette says helps slow down digestion and makes you feel full.

Focus on protein

Midyette recommends choosing foods that contain protein. She also suggests eating a small snack that contains protein, like Greek yogurt, before a family dinner or party in order prevent arriving hungry.

“If you eat protein like turkey or ham, that will keep you full longer. Eat vegetables,” she said.

Keep a food journal

Even if it’s just during the holidays, she said keeping a food journal allows a person to be more honest with themselves about what and how much they are eating.

“Take an index card, put it in your purse and write down what you ate for breakfast,” Midyette stressed. “Don’t meal skip.”

Beware of the “food police”

If someone pressures you to eat or drink more than you want, don’t give in, Midyette said. The registered nurse refers to these people as the “food police.” She advised that people firmly say no to the “food police” or politely ask for a small portion.

Work physical fitness into your holiday

Despite being on vacation, busy hosting family or caught up other holiday activities, Midyette said keeping up physical fitness is still important. She recommends volunteering to walk a dog, taking a stroll around the neighborhood to look at holiday decorations or hitting the gym for a shorter time.

“Physical activity really does help your muscles burn additional calories and it decreases your appetite, gets the endorphins going and makes you feel good,” Midyette said.

Food events

Holiday wine tasting

Casual wine tasting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Second Street American Bistro, 115 Arthur Way, in Newport News. The “Making Spirits Bright” event will include the wine tasting and an opportunity to order wine. Must RSVP at 2ndstnewportnews@secondst.com. More info: 757-234-4448.

Nutz About You pop-up shop

Sample pecans, almonds and cashews with special flavors 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Worn & Homespun, 12 Old Town Lane, Hampton, during a special pop-up shop. More info: facebook.com/wornandhomespun.

Spanish wine dinner

Circa 1918 Kitchen and Bar, 10367 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, is hosting a Spanish wine dinner 7 p.m. Monday. Food will be made by the restaurant’s executive chef Chad Martin and the wines will be presented by Jean Francois of Monsieur Touton Selection Ltd. Importer. More info: circa1918kitchen.com or 757-599-1918.

Peninsula brewery round-up

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery: Bring your kids to the brewery from 7-9 p.m. Sunday to meet Santa. The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery is located at 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

The Virginia Beer Company: More than 10 breweries will tap their kegs at The Virginia Beer Company, 401 Second St., Williamsburg, from 5-9 p.m. Saturday during the brewery’s first keg share. New kegs will be tapped every hour and the food truck, Bro's Fish Tacos, will be on-site. More info: facebook.com/VirginiaBeerCo or 757-378-2903.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.