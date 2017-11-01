Six Things We (Really) Love About the New Moxy Times Square Hotel

The boundaries of Times Square often seem a little vague, as is the case with so many NYC neighborhoods, surely (blame the real estate agents). And one of the things we love about the new Moxy Times Square hotel has to do with just that: it’s actually located at 36th St and 7th Ave, just far enough away from all the neon glare six blocks north. But it’s also one of those sorts of hotels that we especially appreciate…where you could spend a couple of days crashing without really even having to leave the premises.

We first got down with Moxy while hitting the coming out party for their Berlin Ostbahnhof outpost this time last year. The brand is actually plotting (would we kid you?) about 90 more openings around the world – so one is probably coming to a city near you.

But for now, following a fabulously glam opening party last week, here’s what we’re loving most about the new Moxy Times Square.

Moxy Digital Guestbook

Admit it, you actually love showing off (Erm, who doesn’t these days?). And just beyond the laid-back check-in area is a rather large video screen, flashing images taken on site at Moxy Hotels around the world, so long as you use #atthemoxy. Try to behave – but don’t ever be boring.

The Rooms

Affordable, stylish, and yet not forcing you to have to choose price over livability. Some have cleverly positioned bunks (great for touring indie bands and entry-level models during Fashion Week), allowing for buddy-rooming with those friends who you’re cool with seeing you in your underwear…and probably hungover. Smartly, there’s lots of hooks for hanging your clothes, since dressers take up space. And very groovy bathrooms.

Blank Canvas

Moxy has teamed up with Talenthouse for its art program, and will draw on thousands of creatives around the world in cultivating that program. Much more fun, obviously, than a bunch of corporate-selected artworks just hanging meaninglessly about the hotel. Keep an eye out for their art happenings.

Bar Moxy

Here, all that pretentious “mixology” is eschewed for drinks that actually pack a wallop. And so you have the choice of cocktails with names like South American Swag, Dirty Donkey and Bitten & Burned – nothing ambiguous about those, obviously. Another clever twist? The bar snacks are specialty naans, like the Mexican, with chicken pibil and pickled chilies. Big windows frame the neighborhood, for when you get tired of looking at your friends.

Legasea

Legasea. Get it? The Moxy’s second floor, seafood-heavy brasserie from the exalted Tao Group is perfect for on-the-go types, fueling up for a night on the tiles, with shareables like the lobster bake and the generous fried chicken. There are also spicy crab beignets, shellfish towers and a make-your-own-sundae menu. Oh what fun…

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Yeah, sure – there are so many rooftop hotel bars in NYC that some of them actually have views of each other now. But Magic Hour is actually…the biggest! And, well, you can see the Empire State Building from here, which never really gets old. Craving something different? There’s (really) a putt-putt golf course with sexy bunny sculptures; and also a rotating (group) carousel, should your tippling habits not make you dizzy enough already. Seriously, if you’re bored here, there’s pretty much no hope for you.

