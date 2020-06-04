Six Questions with Ledo Pizza President and Chief Operating Officer Jamie Beall

Ledo Pizza has been around for nearly 65 years, how to you maintain originality?

We work hard every day to maintain originality and stay true to our core values. Our first big test came in the 80’s when round, delivery pizza became popular. We are known for our rectangular pizza and we stuck with it. One great thing about being around 65 years is the customers have grown to expect the originality of the product and they help keep us in line and focused on staying with what works.

What’s the secret sauce for your growth strategy?

Our commitment to family is part of everything we do from our relationship with our franchisees and guests to our community involvement. It is all a reflection of our family approach to doing business. This is unique for a restaurant chain.

How has Ledo Pizza evolved over the years?

We are constantly making improvements to our concept – including operations, decor, marketing and procurement. We make sure these changes always reflect our Core Principles. We have continued to evolve even during the current crisis. Even though the pandemic has been tough, the experience has made us even stronger while working together in the face of adversity.

How is Ledo Pizza making dining spaces more conducive to social distancing?

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees, we have implemented best-in-class strategies. Our locations that are offering dine-In service have many new safety procedures including distanced seating to ensure it complies with local and state regulations concerning social distancing. Depending on the location, we are also utilizing all outdoor spaces including large outdoor tents, sidewalk seating, and parking lots. This has been a team effort with our operations team and local franchisees.

Ledo’s online ordering sales went from 4% to 30% over the last 6 weeks – why the sudden increase?

We were working on implementing the new technology when the pandemic hit and we sped up the timeline to better serve our customers. Our team has been working on improving our online ordering for the past two years and we are finally seeing fruits of that labor. We attribute the success to the planning and execution of our technology team and local franchisees. It was great teamwork!

What makes Ledo Pizza attractive to prospective franchisees?

At Ledo Pizza, we truly believe that our franchise partners own their business. We are here to support their success through our best-in-class technology, training, procurement, and marketing. That is the backbone of our franchise offering.