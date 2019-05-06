Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy Yogurtland’s New Blueberry Lavender Light Ice Cream

Newest Flavor Embraces Spring in Every Spoonful

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This May, Yogurtland, the ever-popular, industry leader, is expanding its flavor offerings to include a subtle taste of spring in every spoonful with the introduction of new Blueberry Lavender light ice cream.

Beginning today, and available for a limited time while supplies last, this new addition to the Yogurtland ice cream line-up is a carefully crafted sweet treat, infused with real blueberries and lavender oil for a flavor and aroma that will tantalize guests’ taste buds.

“Our Blueberry Lavender light ice cream is a flavorful indulgence that will be a delicious new experience for our fans. We strive to create exciting new treats and flavors to give our guests the tastes of the moment, and this flavor tastes like our favorite season, spring,” said Jennifer Ehrencron, Yogurtland’s director of marketing.

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who continually create craveable flavors and the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 200 different and customized flavors. Each one is more tantalizing than the last, giving fans more reasons to love building their own frozen dessert experience. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt making process with their own dairy, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland .

