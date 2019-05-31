Sip Into Summer With Applebee’s $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade

There’s Nothin’ like Warm Weather and a $1 Cocktail to Bring on the Summer Vibes

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time to talk summer — the sun is finally shining and the temperatures are rising, which means it’s time to find your go-to summer cocktail. Look no further, because starting tomorrow and for the whole month of June you can go to your local participating Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar and sip on the latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade.

Served in a 10-ounce mug with vodka, TROPICANA® Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice, this drink will give you even more reasons to wish summer lasted all year long.

“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet — put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”

Or when dining in, put that extra money you’re saving on cocktails toward Applebee’s NEW Loaded Fajitas. Smothered with hot queso and sprinkled with crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, it’s fajitas like you’ve never seen before.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,830 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

