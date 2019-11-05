Sip, Sip Hooray! Robeks Is Back in Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is officially back and open in Thousand Oaks, CA. To celebrate the new opening, Robeks Thousand Oaks will host an all-day Grand Opening Event on Saturday, November 9, beginning at 8am. Throughout the day there will be special offers and family friendly activities including live music, face painting for the little ones, delicious free samples, and much more.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to sacrifice taste for a healthy alternative – or health for a tasty one,” says Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “Southern California has been a great home for Robeks and we have the majority of our locations here. As we continue our growth, we applaud and support Robeks Franchise Owner Bill Dickey in this exciting partnership.”

“I’m extremely happy to be bringing Robeks back to Thousand Oaks,” Dickey says. “My team and I are passionate about maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. With this new location, we thrive to have a greater impact in our community and make sure our guests can count on us for premium products along with an amazing customer service experience”.

Event Details: Grand Opening Event, Saturday November 9th, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Where:

Robeks (in Conejo Valley Plaza)

1404 N. Moorpark Rd.

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Special Offers, Live Music, Face Painting, Free Samples, and much more.

About Robeks

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com

Media Contact:

marketing@robeks.com