Sip, Sip Hooray in Downtown LA – Robeks to Host Week-long Grand Opening Party

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies is back in Downtown Los Angeles! This is the newest store of many more developments in this growing urban city center. Consumers are in for a treat as Robeks offers its delicious menu of refreshing and reinvigorating smoothies, fresh juices and bowls to top off Summer 2019.

The national franchise offers “taste-good and good-for-you” smoothies, juices and bowls using only the highest quality fruits, fresh vegetables, superfoods and other all-natural ingredients.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to sacrifice taste for a healthy alternative – or health for a tasty one,” says Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “Los Angeles is our home: It’s where we opened our first location,” says Baker. “As we continue our re-entry path back into the Downtown LA area, we applaud and support our franchise partner in giving back to the community that helped grow our success and made us a market leader. Our aim has always been to provide delicious smoothies, juices and bowls that are made fresh, taste amazing and rich in nutritional values.”

The week-long “Sip, Sip Hooray” celebration will commence on Saturday, August 24th and end with a Grand Opening Celebration Day on Thursday, August 29th. Robeks DTLA will offer a 15 percent off all purchases to customers during that week. August 29th will be a day filled with special discounts, classic flavors samples, kids’ activities and entertainment for the whole family.

“We are passionate about maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle and we wanted to bring some of it to our local community of South Park in the most enjoyable way – with smoothies, juices and Acai bowls” said Mariam Aivazian, Robeks Franchisee. “With this new location, we thrive to have a greater impact in our community and make sure our guests count on us for premium products along with an amazing customer experience”.

The focus of the celebration is to raise funds and donate a percentage of the total proceeds during those days to the Hope Street Margolis Family Center. The Hope Street Margolis Family Center is a very special community health, education and recreation resource of California Hospital Medical Center. It helps educate children, strengthen families and transform the Downtown LA community by providing in-home and on-site educational, health wellness, behavioral, developmental, and social services that support children and families.

Family Friendly event Details: kids’ activities, music, and special discounts.

Where: Robeks DTLA 419 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015.

Dates: August 24th – 29th

About Robeks

For over 20 years, Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies has been serving delicious, good-for-you smoothies, juices, and bowls using truly unique recipes that combine fruits, vegetables, and other natural ingredients. With more than 100 locations in operation and development, Robeks continues to grow and expand its reach throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchising opportunities visit: www.robeksfranchise.com

Media Contact:

marketing@robeks.com