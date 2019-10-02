Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee’s $1 Vampire This October

Applebee’s New $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is Putting the Freaky in Tiki

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Get a bite out of this. Applebee’s® is celebrating the scariest time of the year with a brand new Neighborhood Drink of the Month. For the rest of October, participating Applebee’s across the country are sucking you in with the $1 Vampire.

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the $1 Vampire is bloody delicious with a mix of rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit and a dash of pineapple. And, if you’re scrambling for a last-minute costume, Applebee’s $1 Vampire has you covered with complimentary vampire fangs…and a literal cherry on top. Share your fangtastic pics with our freaky tiki rum punch using #DollarVampire.

From the color to the garnish of the $1 Vampire, each detail was crowd sourced to create Applebee’s latest undead libation.

“The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

