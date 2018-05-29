Single-day pop-up hopes to combat Chicago's lack of a good corn dog

After reading a Chicago Tribune article lamenting the dwindling number of corn dogs in the city, two people have set out to champion them, even if it’s only for one day.

Captain Corndog: A One-Day Popup is a pirate-themed corn dog event dreamed up by John Carruthers, self-styled Encased Meats Ambassador, and Seth Feldman, who blogs under the name Boozy Beggar. Armed with Vienna beef hot dog links, beer-infused mustards and a few turkey fryers, the duo aim to celebrate the corn dog 4-8:30 p.m. Friday at a secret location.

“We thought it was kind of funny how seriously Chicago takes its pop-ups but also how pop-ups have become curated, in-depth, unofficial Michelin-star experiences,” said Carruthers, “so we thought it would be fun to just poke a hole in that and do this in the stupidest way we could. We like pirate jokes, and we thought it would be fun to sell corndogs for a buck or two and have a good time.”

The pirate theme resulted in the creation of “Captain Corndog,” who will be sending attendees “a map to find his secret treasure.”

Additional details are available on the Eventbrite page.

“If only for one day for a few hours we could fight against the dying of that particular light, then it’s a noble pursuit,” Feldman said, in reference to Chicago’s dearth of corn dogs. “We’re just two well-intentioned idiots having a lot of fun with dangerous fryer oil.”

