Single-cup coffee brewed from a bag

The pick: Steeped Coffee

Why it rates: Santa Cruz, Calif.-based startup Steeped Inc. has launched this single-serve option for high-end coffee that's brewed in bags like tea. The coffee is ethically sourced direct from farmers and roasted locally in small batches. The packages are "nitro sealed," which means the oxygen is replaced by nitrogen to keep the coffee fresh. And the guilt-free packaging uses renewable and compostable materials.

There are five varieties of the Steeped coffee: Sunrise Blend light roast, California Blend medium roast, Oddyssey Blend dark roast, Driftwood Blend extra-dark French roast and Eventide Decaf Swiss water processed blend.

Info: A box of 10 Steeped bags is $15, and a 30-count box is $39; you can purchase one blend or an assortment of blends. There's also a subscription plan. Steeped Coffee is available at some Whole Foods stores and online at steepedcoffee.com.

Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com