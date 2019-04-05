A simpler Vietnamese pumpkin soup

Q I was hoping you could help me. My daughter had a pumpkin soup at a restaurant in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, that she claimed was the best soup she has ever had. She not only ate her bowl, but finished off her friend’s soup too. I would really love to find a similar recipe. Would you by chance know a good authentic Vietnamese pumpkin soup recipe? My daughter has Crohn's disease, and finding foods that she truly enjoys and can tolerate is a challenge. -- Kathy Mursell - Davie

A. Vietnamese pumpkin soup isn’t in my repertoire, so I went to work reaching out to local Vietnamese restaurants, but none offered the soup on their menus. YouTube videos and online research showed the most common pumpkin used is a type of winter squash called kabocha that tastes similar to sweet potato.

There are several different takes on this recipe with varying ingredients, likely based on regional tastes. Some variations add bacon, pork or shrimp. One called for bananas. Aromatic spices ran the gamut from nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and allspice to sage, cumin and curry, among others with a cayenne kick. A few recipes called for canned pumpkin puree, which simplifies the process. Since I tend to lean more savory than sweet and had a can of puree on hand this was my starting point.

To narrow my search, I took the highest rated recipes and developed my own version using combined elements focusing on approachability and easily accessible ingredients that didn’t require a trip to the grocery store. Fresh limes took the place of kaffir lime leaves. Lemongrass would also make a good stand-in.

Galangal, a rhizome commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisines, may be kin to its knobby, cousin, ginger, but is uniquely different in flavor. Known for its pungent profile with spicy notes of citrus and piney aromas, ginger can be substituted in a pinch. Otherwise, look for galangal at Asian markets.

I could tell by the picture Kathy sent that her daughter’s soup was pureed, although several recipes I came across were hearty, chunky renditions that leave the squash cubed. Some left the peel on the skin, allowing the cooking process to soften the skin, making it edible and maximizing nutrients.

Taking the Crohn’s diagnosis into consideration, I tailored the recipe to best serve these special dietary needs. But feel free to adapt the recipe and make it your own. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org) recommends limiting consumption of spicy foods, dairy products and high-fiber foods to control symptoms. This meant scaling back on the spice and eliminating half and half, sour cream or yogurt, and using only coconut milk. Adjust your selection of spices to personal taste. Other lactose-free milk choices include soy, rice or almond. If using fresh squash, reduce the fiber by peeling the skin. I added pumpkin seeds as a garnish because of the crunch factor, and I always have a canister for salads, but they are optional.

If you’d like to use fresh kabocha for the recipe, peel a pound of squash and cut into small cubes. Simmer in stock until tender and puree, if desired.

I hope this comes close to what you and your daughter are looking for, Kathy, or at least provides a solid starting point. My daughter loves all things pumpkin and we both enjoyed the soup over brown rice for dinner. The best part is that this quick, healthy and easy meal came together in less than 30 minutes and that alone is a winner in my world.

Vietnamese pumpkin soup

I like the texture of diced onions. But if you prefer a smooth soup, use a stick or tabletop blender to puree. Try other toppings, like a drizzle of chili oil, a dollop of yogurt or sour cream, or a sprinkle of Thai basil, sliced scallions or chopped chives.

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree or 1 pound kabocha, peeled and diced

2 cups chicken stock

½ teaspoon yellow curry powder

½ teaspoon grated ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 bay leaf

1 13-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lime wedges, for serving

Toasted pumpkin seeds, optional garnish

Cilantro sprigs, optional garnish

1. Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Sauté the onions until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Increase heat to medium high, add the pumpkin puree (or diced kabocha, if using), chicken stock, curry, ginger, cinnamon and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer 10 minutes.

2. Remove from heat and stir in coconut milk and fish sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3. To serve, ladle soup into bowls, squeeze lime wedge over soup and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro, if desired.

Makes about 6 cups

Nutrition information per 1 cup: 92 calories, 57% calories from fat, 6g fat, 1g saturated fat, 2mg cholesterol, 9g carbohydrates, 4g total sugar, 0g added sugar, 2g protein, 675mg sodium, 3g fiber

